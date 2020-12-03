Liverpool consider move to finally sign £30million player in winter – Journalist

Liverpool have been linked with Ozan Kabak for quite some time. Will they be looking to finally hire his services in the winter transfer window? Only time will tell.

In the summer, Croatian international Dejan Lovren left the Reds to join Russian side Zenit and the PL champions identified the signing of Kabak to replace the veteran (The Mail). However, in the end, they did not strengthen the central defense.

Unfortunately, Jurgen Klopp lost two of his main central defenders in the form of Joe Gomez and record signing Virgil van Dijk. The duo underwent knee surgeries and are out for long term.

Therefore, the Anfield club need to improve their backline, they are consistently linked with center backs and Schalke’s Kabak is one of them.

Head of Football for Bild – Sport Bild, Christian Falk, recently revealed that Liverpool are considering whether to make a move to secure the signing of the Turkish player in winter.

The renowned German journalist exclusively told Milan News:

“On Kabak there is Liverpool, at the moment the Reds are considering whether to sink the blow during the winter transfer market”.

In the summer, the 20-year-old was valued at around £40million (The Mail) and in October, Mirror Sport reported that Schalke would still be looking to get £30million from the sale of the youngster.

The Bundesliga side have been in terrible from in 2020. This year, they have only won a single league game that came way back in the month of January. This season, in 9 games, they have let in 28 goals already and find themselves at the bottom of the table with just 3 points.

Kabak has so far made 4 appearances in the current campaign and Schalke conceded no fewer than 17 goals in those fixtures. In your view, who should Liverpool sign in winter to improve their central defense?