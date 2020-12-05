‘At the top’ – Liverpool want priority signing of £54million star – Journalist

Despite consistent injury concerns, Liverpool are on top of their Champions League group and joint top in the Premier League.

Going into the busy festive period, Jurgen Klopp would be hoping to avoid further injuries but he should reinforce the squad in the upcoming transfer window, especially the central defense.

News – Liverpool moved first with £20million offer, still keen on signing – Reports

The Reds have been linked with Dayot Upamecano for quite some time and lately, Christian Falk has claimed that Liverpool want priority signing of the French international in winter.

The renowned German journalist told Bild:

“Upamecano is at the top of the list of many top clubs and of course that includes Liverpool,”

“Bayern Munich are also an option, but it’s going to be hard to go that way, so they look at other players.”

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been the first choice central defenders under Klopp and both are out after undergoing knee surgeries. Matip is the only fit senior CB and he is highly injury prone, moreover, Fabinho is currently playing as a makeshift central defender.

So, the German boss needs to lure a top star to strengthen the defense and Upamecano, who is a wanted man, would be a quality signing. He was a key member of the Leipzig squad that reached the last four of the Champions League last season.

The 22-year-old is the leader of the backline for Julian Nagelsmann and the Bundesliga side currently value (Sport Bild) him at around 60 million euros (£54million). In your view, should Liverpool move to get his signing done in January?