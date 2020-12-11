Liverpool backed to agree ‘superb’ signing of £55million star

Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Dayot Upamecano in the January transfer window as confirmed by Christian Falk earlier this month.

Now a former Red in the form of Steve Niclol has backed the club to agree the signing of the French international to improve their defense.

The 59-year-old Scottish pundit told ESPN:

“The important thing here I think is his (Upamecano) buy-out clause which I believe is around €50 million”

“I would suggest if I were Liverpool I would go and get him, I hope they do get him, I think the fact that he signed a new deal would suggest that he doesn’t want to go anywhere, but then again, maybe that lure of Liverpool could be the thing that changes his mind.

“So, I hope it happens, I’m not sure it’s going to happen, but at €50 million, this would be a superb buy.”

Firstly, Nicol has got the release clause wrong. Last month, Sport Bild reported that Upamecano’s current deal has got a clause of just €45million.

Secondly, it will only become active in the summer transfer window of next year so he will not be available for cheap in the middle of this campaign.

The renowned German news source claimed that the 22-year-old’s current valuation is €60million, therefore, the Reds would have to splash around £55million if they want to secure his signing in the winter transfer window.

The Les Bleus star has been highly influential for Leipzig under the management of Nagelsmann. The German side are just a point behind champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and have already booked a place in the KO rounds of the Champions League.

In the absence of Gomez and Van Dijk, the likes of Fabinho and Matip have done well in the central defense, moreover, even Williams and Phillips have stepped up whenever needed. In such a scenario, do you think Klopp needs to sign a center back next month? Should he offer £55million to agree signing of Dayot Upamecano?