£315,000 a week player interested in securing Liverpool move – Journalist

Recently, Sport covered a story stating that Liverpool are really looking to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, a famous journalist in the form of Duncan Castles has revealed that even the French player is interested in securing a move to Anfield.

The Times and The Daily Record’s reporter claimed (Transfer Window Podcast):

“The clubs he (Mbappe) is particularly interested in moving to, Real Madrid, Barcelona, who both have financial issues, Liverpool, and also he’s told friends that he likes Manchester United.”

“Liverpool we know how their finances are at present, we know the efforts FSG have made to improve their finances by laying off and using government schemes, we know that there’s a battle going on at the moment between Klopp and FSG about recruiting a new centre-back.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with BBC, Mbappe heavily praised Liverpool and said that Jurgen Klopp’s side are a winning machine.

The 21-year-old superstar will be out of contract in less than 2 years and at the moment, he is already earning a very high salary of £315,000 a week (Le Parisien).

Currently, the highest earning stars at Anfield are Egyptian international Mohamed Salah and summer signing Thiago Alcantara, who take home around £200,000 a week (The Daily Mail and The Athletic).

Therefore, in order to get his signing done, Liverpool would have to break their pay structure and that could really disrupt the harmony in the dressing room.