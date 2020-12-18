Report – Liverpool could secure signing for £40.7million in winter as clause is too low

Nuno Mendes has been linked with Liverpool for quite some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

The youngsters’ future has been up in the air. He was a wanted boy in the summer transfer window but Sporting CP managed to hold on to him by signing a new deal.

News – Liverpool prepared to make important move to sign £36million player – Report

Earlier this month, O Jogo revealed that the Premier League champions were the first team to move in with an offer for Mendes but it was rejected by the Lions.

The 18-year-old left back’s current contract with the Liga Nos side will expire in over 4 years and it has a release clause of 45 million euros (£40.7million).

The teenage sensation is now a key member of the Sporting side. This season, he has regularly started for the Primeira Liga club, who are on top of the table after 9 fixtures (7 wins 2 draws).

According to a recent report covered by Correio da Manha (press image provided below), Liverpool remain interested in Mendes and could secure his signing for £40.7million in the winter transfer window as the clause is too low to scare off the Reds.

The renowned Portuguese news source have mentioned that Sporting are hence looking to agree another new deal with the wing-back so that the suitors would not be able lure secure his signature for cheap.

Nuno Mendes has mainly played on the left side of the midfield this season and I think Liverpool do not need him. In the left back role, we have Robertson and then Tsimikas is there to cover for the Scotland captain. On the other hand, Mane is our first choice left winger and the likes of Jota and Origi in the back-up as well.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £40.7million to secure his signing in winter?