Liverpool prepared to make important move to sign £36million player – Report

Liverpool are linked with more than a few central defenders lately and the latest name in the lime light is that of Roger Ibanez.

The Reds are dealing with more than a few injury concerns in the back-line which should be strengthened in the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to an exclusive report covered by AS Roma Live, Roma are demanding a fee of maximum 40 million euros (£36million) for Ibanez and it would be difficult for PSG to find that sum in January due to the on going pandemic.

However, the Italian news source have mentioned that the situation is different with Liverpool, who are prepared to make an important move to replace Virgil van Dijk and are interested in luring Ibanez.

At the moment, the player is on loan from Atalanta but the Giallorossi have agreed to make his move permanent by paying a fee of just 8 million euros. Atalanta would get 10 percent of any future sale (Goal).

In the current campaign, the Brazilian center half has regularly started for Roma and in 14 appearances thus far, he has scored a goal as well.

To be fair, Liverpool have not really missed Virgil van Dijk because Fabinho has stepped up to become the leader of the back-line and the Samba star has performed the role with command.

On the other hand, in the absence of Gomez, the likes of Matip, Phillips and Williams have been there to cover and the trio have done well at the back. In your opinion, do the Reds need to secure a center back, should they move in to sign Roger Ibanez?