Journalist – Liverpool can get £20million star signing done – Achievable

Liverpool have struggled to earn three points against teams in the bottom half of the table this term and last night, they were poor in front of goal vs Newcastle.

Nevertheless, the Reds have ended the year on top of the Premier League table and to retain the title, they should look to reinforce the squad in the winter transfer window.

At the moment, Jurgen Klopp has not got a single senior central defender fit. The German manager has recently confirmed that Matip, who got injured vs West Brom, could be out for three weeks.

The likes of Van Dijk and Gomez are long term absentees. Therefore, a new center back should be lured in January. Melissa Reddy of The Independent has claimed that weak back-line is the biggest threat for the reigning champions.

The renowned journalist have claimed there will not be much time for adjustment for any new signing but strengthening the central defense next month is imperative.

The Reds are linked with several center halves, Reddy claims that it would be hard to lure Ben White from Brighton but the signing of Ozan Kabak from much troubled Schalke can be achieved.

Last week, The Mail covered a detailed report on the Turkish international and claimed that the £20million-rated player has the traits to improve Liverpool’s defense and he could secure a move to Anfield in the winter transfer window.

Club legend Jamie Carragher believes that it is vital for the Merseysiders to sign a central defender in January to retain their PL crown (The Independent).

On the other hand, another former Red in the form of Steve McManaman thinks that Klopp needs to lure not one, but two center backs next month. He told Amazon Prime (via The Metro):

“If Liverpool go in and buy two central defenders I think they’ll run away with it.”

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to fortify their central defense in the upcoming transfer window?