Offer made: £75,000-a-week star prepared to agree fresh terms with Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum’s future at Liverpool remains up in the air and the latest reports going on in the media are interesting.

According to The Guardian, the Premier League champions have already made a contract offer to the Dutch international, who has asked for more time to decide whether to put pen to paper or not.

On the other hand, reports suggest that the midfielder is prepared to agree fresh terms with Liverpool.

As per Liverpool Echo, people close to the former Newcastle star have suggested that he is desperate to extend his stay at Anfield because his young family is settled well at Merseyside.

No midfielder, not even skipper Jordan Henderson, has played more games for the Reds under the management of Jurgen Klopp than Gini. Even this season, no midfielder has started more league games than him.

Still, the 30-year-old earns a relatively low salary of £75,000-a-week (The Mirror). We do not know the figures that Liverpool have offered him to stay at the club but he surely deserves to get a bumper pay rise.

We paid Thiago around £200,000-a-week (The Athletic) to hire his services in the summer transfer window and the Spaniard has only made 2 appearances thus far for the club.

So, it is only fair if Wijnaldum, who is one of the most important members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, expects to earn close to the highest earners of the team.

It must be remembered that from Friday, the 62-capped international will be free to agree a pre-contract with any foreign club. We shall see how the saga unfolds in the coming days.