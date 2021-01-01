Liverpool pip rivals to finally seal signing – Report

Liverpool have been interested in signing young Stefan Bajcetic for quite some time and reports suggest that the Reds have finally secured the signature of the player.

According to an exclusive report covered by The Athletic last night, the Merseysiders have signed the 16-year-old central defender from Spanish side Celta Vigo.

Liverpool have pipped arch rivals Manchester United to seal the signing of the youngster. The Red Devils moved in to hire him but the Reds were able to convince the defender that moving to Anfield would be the right decision for his future.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the Premier League champions have been tracking him since 2019 and have now paid a fee of €250,000 (£224,000) to get the signing done.

The Merseysiders have also secured the signing of 15-year-old left back Calum Scanlon from Birmingham for £400,000.

The report further elaborates that the 19-time English champions are eager to let the youngsters take their time to settle before deciding on which teams the duo will be training with (The Athletic).

Not much is known about the two defenders but the fact that both Liverpool and Man Utd wanted them speaks volumes for the players’ potential.

Jurgen Klopp is renowned for polishing young talented players and for us, several teenage players have been handed the chance to shine. However, for now, the German manager must focus on reinforcing the first team, especially the central defense.

With no senior center half fit at the moment, Liverpool have to move in to sign a proven quality player this month. In your view, who should the Merseysiders sign in the winter transfer window?