Report – Liverpool prepared to offer lucrative deal to secure signing of £350,000-a-week star in summer

Liverpool are consistently linked with Kylian Mbappe and recent reports coming from Spain suggest that the Reds have more than a serious chance of signing him.

The French international is one of the best players in the world and given his young age, he is going to be really expensive. On the other hand, the Merseysiders are not renowned for splashing record breaking sums to improve their squad, especially without any big sale.

According to AS, the Anfield club agreed a mammoth deal with Nike and the renowned sports brand could help the PL champions secure the signing of Mbappe.

The famous Spanish news source have mentioned that Liverpool are in real position to fight for any signing and they are offering a lucrative package to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Mbappe.

It is mentioned that the Reds agreed a deal worth 35 million euros with Nike and receive 20% profit from every jersey sold and therefore, they can fund the capture of the Frenchman.

The report states:

“This is where the potential of Mbappé comes in, an athlete sponsored by Nike who has just joined forces with another star of the house, Lebron Jam, in turn, a minority shareholder of Liverpool. Join the dotted line. In this way, Mbappé himself would contribute to paying his new salary, which will at least double the €20.2M (£350,000-a-week) net that he currently receives at PSG,”

Furthermore, AS write that the Les Bleus star would have in command a charismatic manager in the form of Jurgen Klopp, who Mbappe likes a lot and believes that the German boss has what it takes to get the best out of him.

If the 22-year-old does end up moving to Anfield then it is stated the Reds would not miss Salah at all if the Egyptian decides to leave the club. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the summer. Do you think Liverpool can actually secure the signing of the World Cup winning attacker?