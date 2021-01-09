Liverpool made contact for £25million player – Decision made

Liverpool have been linked with Turkish international Ozan Kabak for quite some time and it looks like we are not going to sign him this month.

In the summer, the Schalke center half was eyed to replace Dejan Lovren at Anfield (The Mail). However, in the end, the Reds opted to not move for him.

The future of the 20-year-old star has been up in the air and reports indicate that he could leave the club in the January transfer window.

As per a recent report covered by The Athletic, Liverpool made contact with the representatives of the former Galatasary center half in November but after initial discussions, they made the decision to not pursue a deal to sign him.

Kabak is valued at around £25million (The Mail) and more than a few clubs are interested in hiring his services. The question is, should the Anfield club change their stance and get his signing done this month?

With no senior center half fit at the moment, the Merseysiders have not been able to perform at their best and in recent weeks, they have dropped points and are no longer in pole position to retain their title.

If Man United and Man City win their games in hand, they will be above us in the table. Van Dijk and Gomez are not going to return soon and we can neither rely on injury prone Matip not on young Rhys Williams for the remainder of the season.

Therefore, Liverpool should look to work out a deal to sign a center back this month. In your opinion, should they secure the signing of £25million-rated Ozan Kabak?