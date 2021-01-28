Klopp intent on signing star who wants £220,000-a-week in summer – Report

Liverpool are consistently linked with Austrian international and Bayern Munich star David Alaba, who will be a free agent in the summer transfer window.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Reds are looking to sign the 28-year-old defender, who is wanted by a host of big clubs.

News – Liverpool backed to secure signing of “brilliant” £130,000 a week player in summer

According to AS (press image provided below), Liverpool, at the request of manager Jurgen Klopp, are intent on signing Alaba on a bosman.

The renowned Spanish news outlet have mentioned that the 76-capped international is asking for a salary worth 13 million euros per year, £220,000-a-week, and this is a concern for the Merseysiders.

Furthermore, it is stated that Real Madrid are not going to enter the war of numbers and they are only ready to offer 11 million euros a year. On the other hand, Manchester City are even prepared to pay 14 million euros a year

AS claim that the main problem for the PL champions is that if they agree to the above mentioned demands then the center back will become the highest paid player in the squad and that might unsettle the current highest earner at Anfield i.e. Mohamed Salah.

The 28-year-old Egyptian attacker’s current deal with the Reds will expire in the summer of 2023 and he earns around £200,000-a-week (The Mail).

David Alaba has won every major trophy with the Bavarians more than once and he is without doubt one of the best defenders in the world. Therefore, it is not shocking for him to demand a very high wage to move on a free transfer.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree a deal worth £220,000-a-week to sign him in summer?