Liverpool backed to secure signing of “brilliant” £130,000 a week player in summer

Under the management of Klopp, Liverpool have mainly operated without a clinical No.9 in the side. Firmino is our No.9 but he has mostly played in the False No.9 role to support the likes of Salah and Mane.

With the above mentioned trio, the German manager has been able to do wonders, especially in the last two campaigns. However, the dilemma is that the trio are out of form at the moment, Jota is out injured and the rest are just not good enough

In such a scenario, John Aldridge has backed the club to secure the signing of Erling Haaland next summer.

The Anfield legend told The Sunday World:

“Liverpool don’t have a Plan B option in their forward line and as we have seen with their slump in form over the last few weeks, they don’t have a back-up plan when Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are not firing.”

“A player like Haaland would give them that variation and while he would cost in excess of £100m to sign from Dortmund, he is the man I’d like to see Liverpool go for.”

“This lad looks to be the real deal and he has lived up to his hype time and again over the last year. He’s strong, direct, great in the air and a brilliant finisher.”

The 20-year-old recently won the Golden Ball award for consistently performing well in the last year.

Last season, he was in top form for RB Salzburg and even scored against us at Anfield in the Champions League. In January 2020, he opted to sign for Borussia Dortmund and agreed a deal worth £130,000 a week (The Daily Mail)

Overall, in 37 appearances for the German Bundesliga side, the young center forward has scored as many goals. This season, so far, he has netted 21 goals in 19 appearances this term (Transfermarkt).

Haaland is leading (joint) the goal-scoring chart in this season’s Champions League and at the moment, he is without doubt one of the best strikers around.

Aldridge thinks that next summer, the former Molde forward would cost over £100million. Liverpool do lack a world class natural striker in their squad. In your view, should they break the bank to sign Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window?