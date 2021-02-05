Liverpool can finally secure signing of £190,000-a-week attacker – Club prepared to sell

Liverpool had Jadon Sancho on their wish-list in the last summer’s transfer window but due to the global pandemic, they were not able to sign him.

Back in October 2020, The Independent revealed that with COVID-19 around, it was difficult for the Reds to splash around £100million to sign the England international but this would not be the case next summer.

If the latest reports going on in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool can finally secure signing of the Three Lions star in the summer now that Dortmund are prepared to sell him.

Not only that, the German Bundesliga side have dropped their asking price as well.

According to Sport Bild, via Sport Witness, BvB were demanding a fee of 120 million euros in the summer but they need the money badly.

It is stated that the club are going to suffer losses of around 75 million euros and therefore, they are ready to offload Sancho to balance the books. In such a scenario, the renowned German news source have mentioned that Dortmund have now reduced the asking price to 100 million euros (£88million).

Jadon Sancho is one of the best attacking youngsters in the world. Last season, he scored 17 goals and provided as many assists in 34 Bundesliga outings under the management of Lucien Favre.

This season, so far, the £190,000-a-week attacker (The Mail) has directly contributed in 21 goals (8 goals and 13 assists) in 23 starts in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool have world class wingers in the form of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah but they lack quality in depth.

This season, it has become evident that the back-up options at Anfield are not good enough when the star attackers have been absent or out of form. Therefore, Klopp needs to solve the problem in the summer.

It must also be taken into consideration that Salah and Mane will turn 29 this year and a long term replacement must be eyed. In your view, should Liverpool splash £88million to sign Jadon Sancho in summer?