Report – Liverpool made huge £50.3million offer to sign star in winter

Liverpool suffered back to back league defeats at Anfield for the first time since 2012. Surely, they miss the crowd that pushed and got the best out of them.

In the winter transfer window, Liverpool secure the signings of two central defenders in the form of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak. The latter was not part of the squad vs Brighton and the former was an unused substitute last night.

However, reports suggest that the above mentioned players are not the only center backs that the Reds targeted in winter.

According to Sport Mediaset, Liverpool made a huge offer of 57 million euros (£50.3million) to sign Merih Demiral from Juventus. However, the bid was turned down by The Old Lady.

Demiral has mainly warmed the bench or spent time on the treatment table with the Italian champions. Even this season, the 22-year-old has only started 6 games in the Serie A so far.

Still, the Italian news source have mentioned that the Bianconeri believe the Turkish international is the future of the club because veterans like Bonucci and Chiellini could bid farewell to Juve soon.

In such a scenario, Liverpool’s bid was rejected and they then moved on to sign Demiral’s compatriot, Ozan Kabak, from Schalke.

The former Galatasary star would be in contention to make his Premier League debut when the Reds face Man City at Anfield on Sunday. With defense sorted, Klopp’s main concern should be the team’s attack. The Reds have failed to score a single goal in the last three home games.

The reigning champions might be out of the title race already. If not, they will surely be out of the race if the Sky Blues end up beating them at the weekend.