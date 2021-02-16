Liverpool want priority signing of £22million player in summer – Report

Liverpool were able to sign two central defenders in the winter but reports suggest that the Reds are still looking to strengthen the department.

According to an exclusive report recently covered by The Mirror, Liverpool want priority signing of Brazilian center back Bremer in the summer transfer window.

The famous British source have mentioned that Davies and Kabak are not considered as ready made solutions to solve the defensive crisis and therefore, Bremer is on top of the wish-list at Anfield.

It is stated that the South American player, who has impressed in the Italian league with Torino, is seen as someone who can partner Van Dijk when he is back.

The Mirror further report that Torino value the former Atletico Mineiro CB at less than £10million.

Bremer has consistently played in the Serie A this term, netted three goals, his current contract with the Italians will expire in 2023 and he is just 23-year-old. So, in all fairness, the above mentioned valuation does not make much sense.

Last month, Tutto Sport (viavia Torino Granata – TMW) claimed that Torino would want around 25 million euros (£22million) to let him leave.

Let’s hope that before the start of the new season, we have the likes of Gomez, Van Dijk and Matip back. In your opinion, who should Liverpool sign to improve the central defense in the summer transfer window?