Liverpool have made contact to sign £43.7million player – Report

Liverpool target Dayot Upamecano will be sealing a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season and reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp could move to sign his RB Leipzig team-mate Ibrahima Konate.

The French football has been on the wish list at Anfield for quite some time and it will be intriguing to see if we can get his signing done in the summer.

News – Report – Liverpool told £52.5million will get signing done

Back in December, Christian Falk revealed that Liverpool can hire the services of the 21-year-old central defender. The renowned German journalist told Bild:

“They (Liverpool) have become aware of the value of his (Konate’s) contract, which runs until 2023, and he would be financially affordable for Liverpool.”

“He is also very, very interesting in terms of playing style, which is similar (to Upamecano), so they could be one of the teams to take him to the island.”

According to a recent report covered by The Sunday World, Liverpool have made contact over a possible deal to sign the French footballer in the summer transfer window.

Kevin Palmer has stated that the Reds wanted to sign Werner from Leipzig last summer but FSG opted not to meet the asking price. If the owners do not change their stance next summer, then Klopp could lose out on luring Konate as well.

The former Sochaux player’s current contract with the Bundesliga club has got a release clause (Sport Bild) of 50 million euros (£43.7million).

Injury concerns in the central defense have haunted us this season. We do need to sign a top center half next summer but luring a highly injury prone player should never be the case.

Ibrahima Konate is a wanted boy but it must be taken into consideration that in the past two years, he has mostly spent time on the treatment table. Last term, he only started 6 games in the league (only 8 appearances).

As far as this season is concerned, so far, he has missed majority of the games due to injury and has started just 4 fixtures in the Bundesliga. Therefore, we really should look at someone else to strengthen the backline at Anfield.