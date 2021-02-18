Liverpool were close, can get signing done for £27million+ in summer – Report

Liverpool were looking to improve their central defense on deadline day and a number of players were considered before they ended up luring the likes of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

David Carmo of Braga was on the radar at Anfield and reports suggest that he was close to signing but the Reds refused to meet the asking fee to make his move permanent in the end of the campaign.

News – Liverpool want priority signing of £22million player in summer – Report

According to AS, Liverpool agreed to pay a loan fee of 4 million euros to sign the 21-year-old Portuguee starlet in the winter transfer window, however, the Liga Nos side wanted a compulsory option to make the move permanent for 25 million euros.

Liverpool refused and were not willing to go above 20 million euros, so, the move collapsed.

Similarly, Jornal de Noticias (press image provided below) have claimed that the Mereysiders moved in with a concrete proposal but it was turned down by the Primeira Liga club.

JN claim that Braga president Antonio Salvador was not satisfied with the offer of Liverpool, who are still interested in securing the youngster in the summer.

Carmo’s current contract will expire in 2025, it has a release clause of 40 million euros and the club expects for a record sale i.e. a fee more than what Barca paid (Sport) to lure Trincao (£27million).

Few days back, in the last league game vs Santa Clara, Carmo fractured his ankle and JN claim that he could be out for the remainder of the campaign and may never wear the Braga shirt again i.e. if he leaves in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are already dealing with injury concerns with all their senior first team central defenders out. They do need to strengthen the area in the summer transfer window and a lot depends on the performances of Kabak.

If the Turkish international, who won his first game for the Reds and kept his first clean sheet against RB Leipzig, does well then his loan move must be made permanent.