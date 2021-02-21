Liverpool can reach £34.5million to finally secure midfielder signing – Report

Liverpool have stars like Thiago, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Milner, Fabinho and skipper Henderson in the center of the park but this term, they have never had all of them available at once due to injury concerns.

Currently, Fabinho, Hendo and veteran Milner are out injured and it must be taken into consideration that Wijnaldum is expected to leave when his contract expires in the summer.

To replace the Dutchman, the Merseysiders have been linked with several players and one of them is Rodrigo de Paul.

In the winter transfer window, Corriere dello Sport reported that the Anfield club are interested in signing the Argentine international from Udinese.

As per latest reports going on in the media, the reigning Premier League champions continue to follow the South American midfielder and can finally secure his signing in the summer transfer window.

According to a story recently covered by Tutto Udinese, Liverpool would be ready to step forward to sign De Paul, whose quality and versatility is liked by Jurgen Klopp.

It is stated that the Italian side would sell their asset for the right fee, they value him at 40 million euros minimum (£34.5million) and that figure is well within Liverpool’s reach to get his signing done.

The 19-capped La Albiceleste star can play anywhere in the midfield and this term, he has been in top form for the Serie A club. In all competitions, he has so far featured in 23 games and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 8 goals (5 goals and 3 assists).

At the moment, nothing is working for the Reds, especially in the Premier League. Klopp’s men do face an injury crisis at the back but more importantly, lack of creativity and poor finishing are the main reasons why they have suffered this year. It is baffling that they have not been able to score a single goal from open play in the league (in 2021).

Owners need to back Klopp to solve the conundrum in the summer by signing top players to improve the quality and depth of the squad. In your view, should Liverpool spend £34.5million to sign Rodrigo de Paul?