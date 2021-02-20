Liverpool in front row to sign £30million star – Report

Liverpool’s season has been marred by injuries in the central defense. First they lost record signing Virgil van Dijk to a horrendous knee injury then his partner Joe Gomez went down the same road as well.

To make matters worse, Joel Matip suffered an ankle injury that ruled him out of the rest of the campaign. Now, the Reds are without a senior center half and that is why they have not been able to remain consistent to retain their title.

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign £70million player – Expert

The likes of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak are stop-gap signings and in the summer, the Reds must sign a proven center back to strengthen the department.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Anfield club are interested in luring Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina.

According to Fiorentina News, Liverpool are in the front row to sign the Serbian international, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2022.

The 23-year-old helped his team keep 10 clean sheets in the Serie A last term and he was even proved to be productive in the attacking third. Without Van Dijk, we have not been threatening from set pieces, especially from corners.

Milenkovic, 6 ft 4, scored 5 goals in the league last season and has netted 2 goals so far in the current campaign as well.

However, this term, Fiorentina have been awful at the back and find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

As per reports La Repubblica (via Calcio Mercato), the Viola would like to get at least 35 million euros (£30million) from his sale in the summer transfer window. In your view, should Liverpool move to sign Nikola Milenkovic?