Liverpool could be clear to secure signing of £34.6million Kaiser

Liverpool are linked with several midfielders and as per recent reports going on in the media, they could move to sign Florian Neuhaus in the summer.

According to renowned German journalist, Christian Falk, the Reds could be clear to secure the signing of the Kaiser, who could be lured for a fee of £34.6million in the next transfer window.

News – Liverpool prepared to move in to sign £60million star – Report

The Head of Football for Bild/Sport Bild claimed that Borussia Dortmund wanted to lure the 23-year-old central midfielder from Borussia Munchengladbach.

However, BvB have now distanced themselves from signing Neuhaus after Marco Rose left Monchengladbach to become the head coach of Dortmund.

On the other hand, Falk stated that Bayern Munich have the player on their radar as well but after activating the release clause to sign Upamecano in the summer, it is not likely that the Bavarians will splash £34.6million for Neuhaus.

Therefore, the player is expected to move away from Germany an Falk claims that he could move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

Neuhaus has been in top form for Monchengladbach this term. In 19 Bundesliga starts thus far, he has scored 4 goals and provided as many assists.

On the other hand, in the DFB Pokal, he has directly contributed in 4 goals (2 goals and 2 assists) in 3 appearances (Transfermarkt).

The youngster made his debut for the German national side back in October 2020 and scored in a contest that ended 3-3 vs Turkey. So far, he has made three appearances for the four time World Cup winners.

Liverpool mainly rely on their front three for goals but when they have been out of form, no one from the midfield has stepped up to contribute regularly this term. Therefore, a creative attack minded midfielder is needed at Anfield and Florian Neuhaus could be a decent addition.