Liverpool prepared to move in to sign £60million star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with numerous top quality central defenders this season and the latest name in the lime light is that of Raphael Varane.

According to a story covered by Mundo Deportivo, the French international can leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window and he is wanted by top clubs including the Merseysiders.

The famous Spanish news outlet have claimed that Liverpool are the main contenders and are prepared to move in to sign him in the summer.

It is claimed that the six time European Champions see Varane as the perfect central defensive partner of club’s record signing Virgil van Dijk.

MD report that Varane, who will be out of contract in 2022, has a market value of 70 million euros (£60million) but the Los Blancos would hope to get around 100 million euros for their prized asset.

The 27-year-old star is one of the best and one of the most decorated defenders in world football. He has won every major title with Real Madrid, including three La Liga trophies and four Champions League medals.

Moreover, Varane was one of the most important members of the France squad that lifted the World Cup trophy in 2018 under the management of Didier Deschamps. Thus far, he has made 70 appearances for the Les Bleus.

At Liverpool, Van Dijk did not miss a single league game under Klopp in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons but this time around, a horrific knee injury has kept him out.

Matip and Gomez have mainly partnered him in the central defense but the duo have a very poor injury record. Therefore, an established partner for Van Dijk should be lured to strengthen things at the back.

In such a situation, Varane would be a top top addition. In your opinion, should Klopp splash £60million to hire his services in the summer transfer window?