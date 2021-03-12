Liverpool backed to secure £18million signing of ‘powerful’ player

Liverpool badly needed to sign a central defender in the winter transfer window with all their senior CBs out injured.

In the end, they were able to lure the likes of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak (on loan) to improve their back-line. The Reds have the option to make Kabak’s move permanent this summer for a fee worth £18million and they have been backed to do so.

Guido Schafer, who played with Jurgen Klopp for Mainz and is currently a journalist, praised the Turkish international and has urged the Merseysiders to make his move permanent.

The 56-year-old told Under The Radar podcast:

“Kabak is a good player, I saw him a lot times in the Bundesliga.”

“He is very powerful and he has a good mentality. I think £18m is a good price for this player.”

“The mentality is world-class from Kabak. He is not in his best performance now but I think he could be a good player for Klopp and Liverpool for the future.”

The 7-capped international has so far featured in two Champions League games for the 6-time European Champions and on both occasions he helped us keep clean sheets. Kabak was highly impressive at the back in the last contest vs RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

As far as the Premier League is concerned, in four appearances, the former Galatasaray player has ended up on the losing side on three occasions. We did beat a weak Sheffield United side 2-0 and Kabak played for full 90 minutes in that fixture.

Liverpool have been poor in the PL in almost every department since the turn of the year and the 20-year-old youngster surely needs time to improve and settle at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool secure his permanent signing in the summer by paying the asking price of £18million?