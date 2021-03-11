Liverpool prepare early move to sign £51million attacker – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in signing Brazilian and Santos youngster, Angelo Gabriel.

According to an exclusive story covered by Sport Witness, Liverpool would like to get in early to beat Real Madrid to the signature of the 16-year-old attacker.

News – Report – Liverpool told £60million would finally get signing done

The news source have claimed that the Los Blancos and the Reds are preparing to move early in order to get ahead in the race to sign the South American starlet.

The teenage sensation has already made 12 senior appearances for the Brazilian club but he is yet to score a goal or provide an assist. As far as his playing position is concerned, Gabriel mainly plays on the right wing.

Sport Witness have mentioned that the youngster’s current contract with Santos will expire in 2023 and it has a huge release clause of £51million (60 million euros).

At Anfield, Klopp has got two world class wingers in the form of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. The duo have won us major titles but they have been out of form since the turn of the year.

Moreover, the Reds do not have enough quality in their depth to replace the African wingers. The likes of Origi, Shaqiri and Minamino (on loan) are not good enough. Therefore, the department should be reinforced in the summer.

Angelo Gabriel still needs time and experience in his career and if we are able to get him, he would get into the youth squads. So, Klopp should also look to lure a proven attacker to improve the quality and deoth of the first team’s offense in the next transfer window.