Liverpool backed to agree perfect signing of £200,000-a-week star

Firmino, Mane and Salah tormented defenses in Europe in the past three seasons but since the turn of the year, their performances have been average, especially in the league.

Mane and Firmino have not found the net in the Premier League since they both scored against Tottenham away from home. On the other hand, Salah, who netted 13 goals in as many league games in the first half of the campaign, has scored just 5 goals in the last 16.

News – Liverpool consider move to sign £30.2million international – Report

The baffling fact is that we are already in April and Liverpool have not scored a single goal from open play at Anfield in 2021. Mane was the last player to score from open play at home and that he did in the first half against West Brom (in December).

Jota has been a breath of fresh air but unfortunately, he has missed a lot of games due to injury. On the other hand, the likes if Minamino (now on loan), Shaqiri and Origi have not proved to be effective from the bench.

So, Klopp needs to revamp his attack for next season and Anfield legend John Barnes has Liverpool to sign Ousmane Dembele, who has been in top form of Barcelona this season.

The 57-year-old stated (via Goal):

“One player that I think could make it at Liverpool is Ousmane Dembele,”

“He would fit right into the front three because his directness is perfect for Liverpool’s way of playing.”

The French international joined the Catalan giants in 2017 and has spent a lot of time on the injury table. However, this season has been his best season in Spain and he has excelled under Ronald Koeman.

The 23-year-old has directly contributed in 14 goals in all competitions so far this term (36 appearances) and lately, he has netted extremely important goals for the La Liga giants. Dembele can play in the No.10 role and also in the wide attacking positions.

He will be out of contract in the summer of 2022 and takes home a salary of around £200,000-a-week (Marca). In your opinion, should Klopp move in to sign Ousmane Dembele in the next transfer window?