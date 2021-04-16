Liverpool backed to finally secure signing of £190,000-a-week star

Liverpool have been interested in Jadon Sancho for some time and now an ex Red has backed them to finally secure his signing.

Fabio Borini, the Italian who joined the Anfield club when Brendan Rogders was in charge, has backed Liverpool to beat rivals Manchester United to hire the services of the England international.

The current Turkish Super Lig forward told Caught Offside:

“Looking at Liverpool’s competitors I think more depth in the attacking positions would do the team good. Jadon Sancho would be a great signing and it would be fun to steal him from Man United.”

Last season, Sancho directly contributed 40 goals (20 goals and 20 assists) in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund and last summer, he was on Klopp’s wishlist.

The Independent revealed that Liverpool wanted to hire his services but the losses suffered due to the financial implications of COVID-19 prevented them from getting the signing done.

This season, the Three Lions star has so far featured in 31 games in all competitions for the German side, scored 12 goals and also provided 16 assists. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old is currently out with a muscle injury and has missed the last 8 games in all competitions.

The £190,000-a-week star (The Mail) has already made 18 appearances for the senior national side and has found the net 3 times under the management of Gareth Southgate.

Borini is right to point out that we lack depth in the attack. In the past four years, we have mainly relied on Salah, Mane and Firmino up-front but the back-up options have not been good enough. With the front three out of form in 2021, we have suffered. Jota has consistently performed well but even he has spent a considerable amount of time on the treatment table.

Jadon Sancho can play anywhere in the attacking third and has a record of scoring and creating goals on regular basis. He is good enough to improve the quality and depth of the offense at Anfield. In your view, should Klopp move to finally sign him this summer?