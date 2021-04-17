Liverpool prepared to move to close signing of £200,000-a-week star – Report

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been in the worst form of his career this season. The Senegalese international has only scored one goal in the last 10 games and reports suggest that he could leave this summer.

According to Fichajes, the Reds have chosen Ousmane Dembele as the man to replace the African star at Anfield. It is stated that Liverpool are prepared to break the bank to reinforce the attack and they are looking to close the signing of the French international.

The Spanish source have mentioned that the Merseysiders want to take advantage of the fact that the 23-year-old will be out of contract next year.

Barca have offered him a new deal on the same wages but so far, he has not accepted the terms yet. Everything will depend on his decision

The Les Bleus attacker has been on Klopp’s radar for a very long time. The former Borussia Dortmund manager even wanted to sign him back in 2016 but the player opted to move to Germany from Rennes (FourFourTwo).

Dembele is a versatile talent who can play anywhere in the attacking third (RW, LW, CF, CAM). He was signed by the Catalan giants to replace Neymar back in 2017 but the 23-capped international has only been able to showcase his qualities consistently this season because he has remained injury free.

In the 2018-19 season, Mane was in the PL TOTY and also made it into the Champions League XI, he finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or race and won the African POTY award. Dembele was in and out of the Barca squad due to injury concerns.

In the last campaign, Mane was Liverpool’s best attacking player in their title winning campaign and once again made it into the PL Team of the Year. He also earned fourth sport in the FIFA Best Awards. On the other hand, the £200,000-a-week Frenchman (Marca) was on the treatment table and only managed to start 3 games in the La Liga.

This season, so far, Dembele has scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 37 appearances under Ronald Koeman. Do you think, Liverpool should sign the highly injury prone star to replace Sadio Mane At Anfield? I do not think so.