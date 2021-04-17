Liverpool work to agree personal terms, £36million will get signing done – Journalist

Liverpool need a reliable center half to partner Van Dijk next season and reports have heavily linked them with Ibrahima Konate.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are working to agree personal terms with the French defender and they will be offering a long term contract of five years.

As far as the fee is concerned, the well-known Italian journalist has further stated that the 21-year-old will only be sold by RB Leipzig if his release clause is activated.

Last month, ESPN, revealed that the Merseysiders are prepared to activate the 41.5million release clause (£36million) to get his signing done in the summer.

Romano is one of the most reliable journlaists around but the claim made by him earlier today is quite different from the one reported by Bild two days back. The German news source interviewed Konate, who claimed that Liverpool have neither contacted him nor his agent.

Under Michael Edwards, the 6-time European Champions have only secured targets after proper scrutiny, so, if the French youngster is wanted at Anfield then there must be solid study behind it.

However, the major concerns for the fans is that his injury record is extremely scary. In the 2019-20 campaign, he only started 9 games in all competitions and spent majority of his time on the treatment table.

As far as this season is concerned, Konate has so far started just 11 games and since the turn of the year, he has only started 2 games in the league. Last night, he featured for 78 minutes for Leipzig against Hoffenheim in a contest that ended 0-0.

Liverpool have all their senior center backs out with long term injuries, so, moving to strengthen the department with an injury prone defender makes little sense. In your opinion, should the Reds activate the £36million clause to sign Ibrahima Konate?