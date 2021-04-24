Liverpool have the edge to agree £20million signing of forward – Report

Liverpool are linked with several center forwards and one of them is Czech Republic international and Sparta Pargue striker Adam Hlozek.

Yesterday, Football Insider revealed that the Reds have laid the groundwork and could secure the signing of the 18-year-old player in the summer.

The news source revealed that the teenage sensation could be lured in a deal worth £20million.

Today, Football Insider have covered another story and claimed that West Ham United are very keen on signing the young center forward but the Hammers fear that Liverpool have the edge to agree his signing.

It is stated that the Anfield club have the influence and prestige to win the competition to hire the services of Hlozek.

The youngster started the season in brilliant fashion for Sparta. In the first 6 league games, he directly contributed in no fewer than 9 goals (4 goals and 5 assists).

Unfortunately, a major injury (Metatarsal Fracture) kept him out of the squad for four months. Since returning to fitness, Hlozek has started 6 games in the Fortuna Liga and directly contributed in 3 goals.

In September 2020, he made his senior international debut and so far, the center forward has made two appearances for Czech Republic.

Liverpool do lack a quality out and out striker in their squad. They were linked with Werner last summer but he opted to join Chelsea instead. The Reds should move to sign a natural No.9 this summer, someone good enough to improve the starting XI and not just the depth.

In your view, who should Jurgen Klopp sign to strengthen his strike-force in the next transfer window?