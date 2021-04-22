Liverpool will submit huge offer to sign £190,000-a-week star – Report

Liverpool were interested in luring England international and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho last summer but the losses from COVID-19 did not help. It was reported that they will pursue the signature this year (The Independent).

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are willing to make an enormous bid to sign the Three Lions winger this summer.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool will submit a huge offer of 100 million euros to sign Sancho from the Bundesliga side.

The Spanish news outlet have claimed that originally, Dortmund demanded a fee of 120 million euros to let their prized asset leave but due to the financial implications of the ongoing pandemic, the price could be dropped.

Sancho left Manchester City to join BvB back in 2018 and since then, he has consistently performed well for the German club.

In the current campaign, so far, he has made 32 appearances (29 starts) in all competitions and directly contributed in 28 goals. Overall, the 21-year-old has already netted 46 goals and provided 60 assists in 131 appearances for Dortmund (Transfermarkt).

Since the 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace in December 2020, Liverpool wingers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been out of form, especially in the league. The Senegalese has netted just 3 goals in the last 16 games and the Egyptian has scored 6 in the last 18. That is why the Reds are struggling to make the top four.

Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen the wide attacking positions by bringing in competition and Sancho, who earns around £190,000-a-week (The Daily Mail), would be a top class signing.

Liverpool’s current record signing is Van Dijk, who was lured for a mammoth fee of £75million (The Telegraph). Jadon Sancho would become the record capture if the Anfield club do end up spending £86million (100 million euros) to get his signing done.