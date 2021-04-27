£50million midfielder could be perfect signing for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool were linked with Eduardo Camavinga last year (Sport) and once the young midfielder is in the lime light.

According to a comprehensive report recently covered by The Athletic, the French starlet is an impressive talent and that is why he is a wanted player in the market.

With regards to Liverpool, the renowned source have mentioned that the 18-year-old could be the perfect midfield signing for Jurgen Klopp keeping in view that Gini Wijnaldum will be out of contract this summer.

It is stated that Camavinga, who can play effectively in the central and defensive midfield roles, offers high energy style which is very much utilized by the German manager at Anfield.

The teenage sensation is already a regular starter for Rennes and this season, he has so far featured in 32 league games, scored 1 goal and provided 2 assists.

Camavinga made his debut for the senior national side back in September 2020 and scored on his debut start. The youngster has netted 1 goal in 3 appearances thus far for the reigning World Champions.

The £50million-rated midfielder (The Express) has mainly played as a play breaker and likes to press, a role that is effectively played by Kante for France.

At Anfield, Liverpool have a solid defensive midfielder in the form of Fabinho and even captain Henderson has proved to be brilliant in the holding midfield role whenever needed. However, due to injuries to key defenders, the duo have not been able to play consistently in the center of the park.

The likes of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez would be back for next season and we are close to signing French center half Ibrahima Konate as well (The Athletic). In such a scenario, Fab and Hendo would be able to play in their preferred positions and in my view, there would not be any need to sign a defensive midfielder.

