Liverpool to agree £34.6million signing in weeks – Report

Liverpool are consistently linked with Ibrahima Konate and the latest reports suggest that the Reds would officially secure the signing in weeks.

Last month, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the French U-21 starlet has agreed a five year deal to join the Reds for next season.

More recently, the famous Italian journalist has once again reiterated that the central defender will be leaving RB Leipzig to move to the Merseysiders.

As per an exclusive story covered by Anfield Central, the £34.6million deal is all but secured and only a few formalities are left which would be completed when the season ends.

Liverpool are out of all the cup competitions and their season would be complete on May 23rd when they play the final Premier League fixture. So, if reports are to be believed then the 6-time European Champions would finally seal the signing of Konate in weeks.

Konate is a highly rated star but the main concern with him is that he has spent a lot of time on the injury table in the last couple of years.

This season, he has so far started just 7 games in the German Bundesliga for RB Leipzig. On the other hand, as far as last campaign is concerned, the 21-year-old only managed to make 8 appearances in the league.

So, taking into consideration that we have dealt with a massive injury crisis at the back this season, it is surprising that we are going to sign another injury prone player. Let’s hope he remains fit for us and forms a rock solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk next term.