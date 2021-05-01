Liverpool in talks to agree deal to sign £40million+ international – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Yves Bissiouma for some time and the latest reports suggest that the Reds are in discussion to hire his services.

According to The Sunday World, the Mali international is now a top transfer target as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen things in the center of the park at Anfield.

News – Liverpool made £50million offer in February, now main contenders to secure signing – Report

Kevin Palmer has reported that Liverpool are in talks to agree a deal worth £35million to sign the midfielder from Brighton. It is stated that the player’s representatives are aware that the Merseysiders are looking to secure the signature of the former Lille player.

As per recent reports going in the media, a fee of £35million might not be enough to get the signing done.

A week back, The Athletic revealed that the Albions would only sell their prized asset for a figure in excess of £40million.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool have an overcrowded midfield with stars like Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Keita, Thiago, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain and captain Henderson around. Not to forget, Marko Gurjic is currently playing on loan for FC Porto.

However, Gini will be out of contract next month and The Sunday World has claimed that he is close to joining La Liga giants Barcelona.

Keita and Ox have been highly injury prone and Palmer claims that the former may be offloaded by Liverpool in order to raise funds for the summer transfer window.

James Milner has been and is still a great servant but he will turn 36 next year and will be out of contract at the end of the next campaign as well. Moreover, this season, even Hendo, Fab and Thiago have spent considerable amount of time on the treatment table and the skipper is still out injured.

Therefore, Liverpool would need to strengthen the midfield department in the summer and a proven Premier League player like Bissouma could be a great addition. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months.