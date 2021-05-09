Liverpool have been linked with England international Jadon Sancho for quite some time and recently, a former Red has backed the club to agree the signing of the attacker from Borussia Dortmund.

Emile Heskey believes that the Three Lions winger would be a very good signing for the Merseysiders.

The retired 43-year-old center forward told RTK:

“He (Sancho) would be. Young lad who has been fantastic in the German league. Really come of age and he is a very exciting player. Someone who gets fans off their bums, gets them cheering. He would be a very, very good signing.”

“He’s a very, very exciting young player. Very dynamic. He brings you skills and all that excitement which comes with a player of his talent.”

The 21-year-old directly contributed in 40 goals for BvB in the last campaign and he has been in top form in the current season as well.

Yesterday, he scored a brace (a late winner) against Leipzig to keep his team in the hunt for Champions League qualification. Overall, the former Man City starlet has netted 14 goals and provided 18 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

Jurgen Klopp surely needs to revitalize his attack by signing a top player in the summer transfer window and Sancho would be a quality addition. He is going to cost a lot.

As per a recent report covered by Sky Sports, Dortmund could accept a fee of £80million for their prized asset. Our current record signing, Van Dijk, was lured for £75million (The Guardian).

On the other hand, it is reported that the winger’s preference is to move to a club with Champions League football. At the moment, we are 6th in the table and perhaps need to win all our remaining fixtures to take part in the Europe’s elite tournament next season.

Do you think Liverpool should move to sign the £80million-rated this summer?