Numerous versatile midfielders are linked with Liverpool, who are going to be in the market to replace Wijnaldum. The Dutch international’s contract at Anfield will expire next month and reports indicate that he would leave on a bosman.

According to The Mirror, Lorenzo Pellegrini could be a perfect player to replace the Netherlands star for the Reds. It is stated that the Italian international is primed to secure a move to Liverpool as Jose Mourinho will take charge of Roma next season.

David Maddock has claimed that the Portuguese manager wants to improve the Giallorossi’s midfield and is already eyeing his former stars like Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Nemanja Matic.

In such a scenario, the renowned journalist has reported that Pellegrini, whose current deal will expire next year, could end up leaving the Serie A side this summer to join the Reds.

The Mirror claim that the Azzurri star has a release clause of £25million in his contract, however, as per reports from his homeland (Calcio Mercato), the value of the release clause is 30 million euros i.e. £26million.

The 24-year-old can effectively play as a defensive midfielder, creative central midfielder and even as a CAM if required.

He has so far scored 9 goals and provided as many assists for Roma in the current campaign. In the recently held Europa League semi final against Manchester United, Pellegrini directly contributed in 3 goals but the Old Trafford outfit won the tie 8-5 on aggregate.

Curtis Jones is currently our highest scoring CM this term with 4 goals. Gini has only found the net 3 times in all competitions and skipper Henderson has just scored one goal. On the other hand, the likes of Milner, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and summer signing Thiago have not even netted a single goal for Klopp this season.

So, Maddock is right to state that we need someone like Lorenzo Pellegrini who can regularly score and create goals from the midfield. In your view, should Liverpool splash £26million to sign the 17-capped Italian?