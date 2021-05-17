Liverpool needed a late late goal from the goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, to earn all three points vs West Brom. The Reds remain in the hunt for Champions League football and they must strengthen the squad for next season.

The Merseysiders have been interested in luring Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach and the latest reports are intriguing.

According to Sport Bild, the 24-year-old midfielder has got a release clause of £34.5million in his contract.

The German source have claimed that the Kaiser would like to play in a European competition next season and he would be interested in leaving the Bundesliga side in the next transfer window.

Therefore, it is stated that any top side will be able to seal the signing of Neuhaus by activating the £34.5million release clause.

In April, reliable German journalist, Christian Falk, reported that the 5 capped international wants to sign for Liverpool (Bayern Insider).

Liverpool midfielders have rarely contributed in goals and to make matters worse, their overall performances have been average as well. Wijnaldum should depart with his contract expiring at the end of next month and the Dutchman must be replaced.

In the current campaign, Neuhaus has directly contributed in 11 goals in 29 league appearances so far i.e. he has scored more goals (5) and provided more assists (6) than any Anfield midfielder this term.

