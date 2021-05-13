Liverpool have been linked with Rodrigo de Paul for some time and the latest reports going on in the media seem positive.

Few days back, we covered a report claiming that the Reds have held talks with Mino Raiola multiple times to hire the services of the Serie A star, who is valued at around £43million (Tutto Udinese).

More recently, according to Il Milanista, Liverpool are in front row to sign the Argentine international, who has been in top form for Udinese in the current campaign.

In the last 13 league fixtures, the 26-year-old midfielder has directly contributed in 12 goals. Moreover, in the last 5 games, he has directly contributed in 7 goals (3 goals and 4 assists).

In all competitions, the La Albiceleste star has directly contributed in 20 goals in 36 appearances for Udinese and in all fairness, we badly miss a creative player like him in the center of the park.

The likes of Henderson, Milner, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Ox, Keita, Jones and Fabinho rarely score/create goals for us and that puts a lot of pressure on the front three.

Unfortunately, even Mane, Salah and Firmino have been poor in front of goal, therefore, we have had a dismal campaign and are no longer champions of England.

In such a scenario, Klopp needs to revamp the attack and the midfield by bringing in a top center forward and a creative midfielder for next season. In your view, is Rodrigo de Paul good enough to strengthen the sqauad at Anfield?