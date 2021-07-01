Liverpool have huge edge to secure signing of £51.4million player – Report

Liverpool remain in contact with FC Porto and are discussing the transfers of Marko Grujic and Otavio.

Grujic was highly impressive last term in his loan spell with the Portuguese side and reports suggest that they want to make his move permanent.

According to a story covered by O Jogo today (press image provided below), the Serbian international has won over everyone at Porto after performing consistently, especially in the last half of the campaign, and the Dragons seriously want to get his signing done.

The Portuguese outlet have also talked about the Anfield club’s interest in signing Otavio but the Primeira Liga side want to hold on to him and do not want Grujic as part of the deal. Still, for multiple reasons, Liverpool have a huge edge to lure the Brazilian player.

It is stated that Conceicao’s priority is to strengthen the midfield department in the summer transfer window and Grujic is the prime target.

The major dilemma is that the Liga Nos side cannot immediately pay the fee required to lure the 25-year-old and O Jogo claim that they have to sell before buying. Liverpool are aware of the situation, they are in negotiations and have put an asking price of 15 million euros on the Serbian, who was lured from Red Star Belgrade for just 7 million euros.

To add to Porto’s concerns, Otavio himself is tempted to secure a move to Anfield (CdM). So, the Reds have the advantage but he will not be available for cheap.

Yesterday, the South-American player had a clause of 40 million euros, from today, it is now worth 60 million euros (£51.4million).

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.