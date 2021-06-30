Liverpool have lost one of their most important members this summer with the departure of Gini Wijnaldum. The Dutchman opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a bosman after spending 5 seasons at Anfield.

No midfielder played more games for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp than the former Newcastle man and therefore, he must be replaced by the German manager.

News – £240,000-a-week star’s prime wish is to secure Liverpool move – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in signing Spanish international and Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez.

According to AS (news image provided below), Liverpool are looking to lure the La Roja star and are very attentive to his situation at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Rojiblancos over the years but last season, his performances were inconsistent and Luis Enrique opted to keep him out of the Spanish squad for the European Championships.

Saul can play anywhere in the midfield, even in the attacking third and Diego Simeone has also utilized him in the defense whenever needed. However, even after regularly playing in the title-winning last campaign, it is stated that Atletico Madrid would not mind selling him if the price is right.

AS state that the midfielder’s current contract will expire in 2026 and it has a clause of 150 million euros his market value is around 40 million euros. The Spanish source have mentioned that Niguez wants to leave the club after making over 300 appearances for them but he will only be sold by the La Liga side if they receive a great offer.

The £115,000-a-week man (The People via The Faithful) has the ability to maneuver, dribble and shoot from both feet. He was impressive against Liverpool and helped Atletico knock the then Champions League holders out in the 2019-20 campaign.

In your view, should Liverpool bid 40 million euros to sign Saul Niguez this summer?