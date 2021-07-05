Liverpool are heavily linked with Portuguese international and Lille star Renato Sanches. Will they end up signing him this summer? We shall see.

Few days back, renowned French outlet, L’Equipe (via SW) reported that the Merseysiders are very interested in hiring the services of the Seleccao star, whose current contract with the Ligue 1 side will expire in 2023.

News – Liverpool clear to seal £115,000-a-week star signing – Report

On the other hand, Rudy Galetti revealed that the Reds want the 23-year-old, who has a market value of £34million.

More recently, the Italian journalist have claimed that Liverpool are leading to secure the signing of Sanches. Galetti tweeted that the likes of Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus are interested in the midfielder as well but the 19-time English champions are in pole position to capture him.

The Anfield club have not submitted an offer as yet but it is stated that they could make the first move soon. He further added that super-agent, Jorge Mendes, wants to take his client out of France in the summer transfer window.

The former Benfica player has already won league titles in Portugal, Germany and France and it must be remembered that he was a key player in the Seleccao’s Euro 2016 winning campaign. He did well in the Euro 2020 as well but the Santos’ men were eliminated in the first KO round of the tournament.

In my view, the major concern is that he has been in and out of the squad due to consistent injury concerns and the last thing Liverpool need is a player who spends a lot of time on the treatment table. Last term, the Reds were dethroned of the title mainly because key players were out injured.

Jurgen Klopp should act swiftly to replace Wijnaldum and reports suggest that we are linked with Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid.

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to improve their midfield department this summer?