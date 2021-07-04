Liverpool need a versatile midfielder to replace Wijnaldum and they are consistently linked with Spanish international Saul Niguez.

If reports in the media are to be believed then Liverpool are clear to seal the signing of the La Roja star from Atletico Madrid, who are willing to sell him to the Reds in the summer transfer window.

Recently, La Razon covered a story with a headline stating ‘Atletico Madrid agrees to sell Saul Niguez to Liverpool’. The Spanish source have mentioned that Liverpool, who are looking to repalce Gini, know that the reigning La Liga champions are willing to negotiate a deal to send Saul to Anfield.

The Rojiblancos have already agreed a deal to replace the 26-year-old by bringing in South American midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese.

According to reports (Gianluca Di Marzio), Atletico have agreed a fee worth 35 million euros to sign the Argentine star from the Serie A side. He found the net last night in the Copa America quarter final victory against Ecuador. The La Albiceleste will collide vs Colombia in the last four.

La Razon claim that if the Reds pay slightly more than the price for which De Paul will move to the Wanda Metropolitano, then they could land Saul. So, the PL giants would have to pay over 35 million euros to lure the midfielder.

We need more goal contributions from our midfielders to help the attacking stars. Last season, Wijnaldum and Thiago failed to provide even a single assist. Saul is multi-talented but he only scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist in 41 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign. Overall, in 261 games under Simeone, he has only scored 28 goals and provided 14 assists.

He still has five years left on his current contract with the Colchoneros and currently earns around £115,000-a-week (The People via The Faithful).

In your view, should the Reds offer him a lucrative deal to secure his signature?