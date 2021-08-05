Liverpool plot big signing of £221,000 a week star who wants Anfield move

Liverpool had a superstar CAM in the form of Philippe Coutinho, who left to join Barcelona thinking that the grass would be greener in Spain.

However, the Brazilian international has never been able to progress since moving to the Catalan giants. After his first season with Barca, he was loaned out to Bayern Munich, who opted not to make his loan move permanent.

On the other hand, last season, he was mostly on the treatment table and only made 12 appearances in the La Liga under the guidance of Dutch manager, Ronald Koeman.

With his future up in the air, multiple reports have suggested that the Samba star wants to return to Anfield. In June, Sport reported that Coutinho’s prime wish to to sign for Liverpool. Then, in July, the Spanish outlet claimed that the he pushed to secure a move to the Reds but Klopp closed the door.

However, the latest reports coming from Spain suggest that the German manager has change his mind. According to Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below) Liverpool are plotting the big signing of Coutinho, Klopp has him on the radar and would mainly move for him if he loses a star player.

MD claim that Tottenham could lose Harry Kane and if that happens then the north Londoners might use the funds to lure the Selecao star from the Nou Camp outfit.

At the moment, Liverpool do not have a natural CAM in the squad. Coutinho used to play in the No.10 role and directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions in his last half season at Anfield (2017-18). Since his departure, we have not signed a direct replacement and now, Klopp must move.

The 63-capped international’s current deal with Barcelona will expire in less than 2 years and he is earning a salary of 13.5million euros a season i.e. around £221,000 a week (Marca).

