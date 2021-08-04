Liverpool told £21.3million bid could seal signing of ‘quality’ attacker – Report

Liverpool are linked with several attacking players and one of them is Danish international and Sampdoria star Mikkel Damsgaard.

Last night, we covered a story (via Sport MediaSet) claiming that the Reds have made contact with the Italian side, who are demanding a fee of 35 million euros to sell the 21-year-old star.

Today, Correire dello Sport (news image provided below) have come up with an update and claimed that the young playmaker could be lured for cheap.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Premier League sides Liverpool and Everton and Serie A clubs Roma and Juventus are interested in hiring the services of Damsgaard, who had a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign with the national side.

At the European Championships, England did not concede single goal before their contest against Denmark in the last four and that clean sheet was ruined by none other than Damsgaard, whose stunning free kick was too hot to handle for Jordan Pickford.

CdS state that owner of Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero, could allow the former Nordsjaelland player to leave this summer if the club receive a bid of just 25 million euros (£21.3million).

Ferrero rates the versatile starlet very highly. He described the youngster as a ‘quality’ player who is ‘stronger’ than Arsenal star Granit Xhaka. The major dilemma for Liverpool is that the owner is a huge fan of AS Roma. Previously, he opted to sell Schick to the Giallorossi and would prefer to send Damsgaard to the capital city as well.

Liverpool need to improve the quality and depth of their attack. In your view, should the Reds splash £21.3million to sign the Danish star?