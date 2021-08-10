Liverpool clear to agree signing of £34m player – Anfield move likely

Liverpool have not been active in the summer transfer window as far as the new signings are concerned and they need to act fast to strengthen the squad this summer.

The transfer window will close in just three weeks and Jurgen Klopp is yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield. No one played more minutes for the Reds under the German boss than the Dutch international.

As per the recent reports going on in the media, the name of Renato Sanches is heavily linked with the Merseysiders and the latest update coming from Spain suggests that Liverpool are clear to agree the signing of the Portuguese international from Lille.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona boss, Ronald Koeman, wants to hire the services of a midfielder this month and the Seleccao star has been on his radar.

The news outlet have mentioned that at first, the Catalan giants wanted to sign Wijnaldum from the Reds but the Netherlands star opted to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain instead. Moreover, there are doubts about young Ilaix and therefore, Sanches has been targeted.

However, MD have stated that it is almost impossible for the La Liga club to hire the services of the 23-year-old midfielder taking into consideration their poor financial situation.

In such a scenario, it is claimed that the most likely destination for the former Benfica man is Anfield. Lille are looking to get a fee of 40 million euros (£34m) from the sale of their asset, on the other hand, the six-time European Champions are expected to try to negotiate a reduced fee.

Sanches is an energetic midfielder, who has the ability to pull the strings in the center of the park like Wijnaldum. However, unlike the Dutchman, the Portuguese starlet has been in and out of the squad due to injury concerns.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.