If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are once again linked with a move to sign Belgian international Jeremy Doku.

Last year, the Reds were looking to lure the winger from Anderlecht but eventually, French side Rennes moved in to secure his signing for a fee of 27 million euros (Het Laatste Nieuws).

Now, according to a recent report covered by Voetbal, the 19-year-old is once again on the radar of Liverpool, who are impressed and have set their sighs on finally hiring his services in this summer’s transfer window. It is stated that the talented attacker might leave the Ligue 1 side soon.

Doku’s current contract with Rennes will expire in 2025 and his market value is around 26 million euros. However, the news source have mentioned that the French club will not let their prized asset leave for cheap and the Merseysiders would have to splash 45 million euros (£38million) to get his signing done.

The teenage sensation is a speedy star who can effectively play on either flank. Last season, he directly contributed in 12 goals. The youngster has already made 10 appearances for the senior national side and he was a member of Roberto Martinez’s Euro 2020 squad.

In the last eight contest vs Italy, Doku was arguably the best player on the field for Belgium but unfortunately, he could not help his team survive elimination. The Azzurri won the quarter final 2-1 on the night and eventually ended up winning the competition.

Liverpool have world class wingers like Salah and Mane but in the back-up, they have inconsistent players like Origi and Shaqiri, who rarely started under Klopp in the last two seasons.

Taking into consideration that Mane and Salah would be leaving for the AFCON in the winter, the German manager must improve the depth of the wide attacking positions.

In such a scenario, do you think Liverpool should spend £38million to finally sign Jeremy Doku this summer?