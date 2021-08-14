Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international, Adama Traore, for a very long time and the latest reports indicate that they are still interested in signing him.

Last month, The Mirror covered a story stating that the Reds are preparing to make an offer worth £30million to sign the attacker from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who wanted a fee of £60million in the last summer transfer window.

Now, 90min have revealed that the Merseysiders have made contact and held talks with Wolves to hire the services of the La Roja star this month. It is stated that Liverpool are intent on strengthening their attack and hope that they can reach an agreement to finally sign Traore before the deadline.

The news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the 25-year-old player. The former Barcelona winger wants to leave the Molineux outfit, who are open to selling him if the price is right.

It is stated that Wolves are looking for a minimum fee of £40million to offload their speedy winger, who had an inconsistent campaign last term. The Reds are prepared to make room for him by selling Swiss winger, Xherdan Shaqiri, who is on the verge of joining French side, Lyon.

Last month, Football Insider revealed that the West Midlands club would be willing to part ways with Traore if the asking price of £50million is met this summer.

Traore single-handedly won games for Wolves in the 2019-20 campaign but last season, he was perhaps in the worst form of his career. At the Euros, he only played for a few minutes under Enrique. We know that the Spaniard is a dangerous player, who can effectively play on either flank.

So, he can cover for the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who are irreplaceable in the starting XI. Not sure if the ex Boro attacker would want to play as a super-sub at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool move to finally sign Adama Troare? We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days.