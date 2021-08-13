Liverpool have yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum at the club and this summer, they have been heavily linked with Spanish international Saul Niguez.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then the central midfielder could agree a move to Liverpool before the end of the transfer deadline this month.

Transfer: Liverpool have made contact to sign £38million star – Journalist

Two Spanish outlets in the form of ABC and AS (press image provided below) have covered reports on the future of Saul, who might end up leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Yesterday, AS reported that the 26-year-old midfielder does not have any place in the center of the park under the management of Diego Simeone, who is going to prefer new signing, Rodrigo de Paul. In the pre-season fixtures, the Argentine manager has used the La Roja star in the left back position.

From recent reports, we know that the 19-capped international wants to leave the Wanda Metropolitano outfit (Mundo Deportivo) and the Rojiblancos are asking for a fee (Sport) of 50 million euros (£42.4m) from the sale of the star.

AS claim that from England, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have been insisting on signing Saul from the reigning La Liga champions, who are prepared to let him leave for the right price. However, so far, the Spanish side have not received a single offer. It is stated that the player could agree a move at the very last minute in this transfer window.

On the other hand, ABC have claimed that Simeone is planning to utilize Saul as a back-up striker to Luis Suarez. The media outlet have mentioned that the versatile star was an irreplaceable player few seasons ago but now, for the manager, he is just a reserve player who could be offloaded this month.

For Liverpool, the equation is clear. They need to spend a fee of £42.4m to hire the services of Saul Niguez before deadline. Rivals club have adequately strengthened their squads this summer and the Reds must not waste more time.

What do you think?