Two days back, AS reported that Liverpool had an offer of 40 million euros prepared to hire the services of Spanish international Saul Niguez. However, since then, no progress has been made.

As per the latest update provided by ABC yesterday (press image provided below), the creative midfielder, who has been one of the most important players under Simeone, is facing an uncertain time at Atletico Madrid.

The news source have mentioned that the 26-year-old star’s place in the starting lineup is not under threat but if the right offer arrives, then he would be allowed to leave the club because the Argentine manager wants to strengthen the strike-force at the Wanda-Metropolitano.

Saul has so far featured for full 90 minutes in both the league fixtures for the reigning champions but his place in the central midfield has been taken by new signing Rodrigo de Paul. Therefore, against Celta Vigo and last night vs Elche, the La Roja star played as a left midfielder.

ABC claim that Deigo Simeone is looking to sign a center forward to replace Uruguayan international, Luis Suarez, whose current contract with the club will expire in the summer of 2022.

It is stated that the Premier League clubs are attentive and Liverpool are interested in securing his signature. Saul Niguez’s deal with the Rojiblancos will expire in 2026 and it has a huge exit clause of £129million and the media outlet has mentioned that the midfielder would be permitted to leave for a fee of £42.9million.

At Anfield, Liverpool have not replaced Wijnaldum as yet and perhaps they do not need to. Young Harvey Elliott was utilized in the central midfield against Burnley and he was brilliant.

We already have stars like captain Henderson, veteran Milner, Thiago, Jones, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho in the center of the park.

Do you think that the Reds need another midfielder? Should Klopp spend £42.9million to secure the signing of Saul Niguez?