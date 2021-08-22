Liverpool defeated Burnley at Anfield to maintain their perfect record in the Premier League and the Reds will face their first real test when they collide against European Champions Chelsea next weekend.

As far as the transfers are concerned, the Merseysiders have only strengthened their central defense this summer by bringing in Ibrahima Konate, who is yet to make his debut for the club.

Klopp has not reinforced the midfield department even after the departure of Gini Wijnaldum and he opted to start young Harvey Elliott in the center of the park vs the Clarets. The youngster impressed big time and showed that he can be a hit at Anfield.

In the attacking third, Liverpool lack depth in the wide attacking positions because they do not have anyone good enough to cover for the likes of Mane and Salah. On the other hand, they also lack a natural central attacking midfielder, a position that they have not reinforced since the departure of Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian international has been linked with a move back to the Reds this summer. In fact, reports have suggested that his prime wish has been to return to Anfield (Sport – June 2021 and July 2021).

As per the latest reports going on in the media (Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness), Tottenham have been after the Samba star and even Liverpool moved to bring him back into Jurgen Klopp’s team. However, the Catalan giants want to hold onto the former Inter Milan playmaker.

The famous Spanish news source have mentioned that after the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain, the No.10 shirt is vacant and Coutinho, who has been admired by Koeman since his Everton days, could be the new owner of the decorated shirt.

The 29-year-old was adored by the Kop but he has never been able to shine at the Nou Camp. Last season, the £223,000-a-week playmaker (Marca) was mostly out injured and only started 8 games in the La Liga.

Would you welcome Philippe Coutinho back? Should Klopp re-sign him?