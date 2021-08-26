Liverpool have offloaded the likes of Grujic, Wijnaldum and Shaqiri in the summer transfer window and their only major capture was completed when Ibrahima Konate joined from RB Leipzig.

It is understandable that the Reds are not looking to replace Grujic and Wijnaldum because they have ample quality and depth in the center of the park.

News – Liverpool plot decisive assault to sign £30million+ playmaker

We have been linked with Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez (Marca) but the Spaniard is not really needed because Jurgen Klopp has got midfielders like veteran Milner, skipper Henderson, last year’s marquee signing Thiago, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Jones.

The German manager used teenage sensation Harvey Elliot in the center of the park against Burnley and he proved to be highly impressive.

However, as far as the wide attacking positions are concerned, the Merseysiders do have quality but they lack depth. Salah and Mane are world class but Origi is not good enough to cover in the absence of the Senegalese and the second choice right winger, Shaqiri, has recently joined Lyon. So, there is no one to cover for the Egyptian.

In such a scenario, Liverpool must sign a top winger and they have been heavily linked with Jeremy Doku. Not so long ago, journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, told LFC Transfer Room that the six-time European champions have made contact with the reps of the player to hire his services.

More recently, yesterday, French outlet Jeunes Footeux have reported that Rennes could end up selling their prized asset before the closure of the summer transfer window. To convince the Ligue 1 club, Liverpool have to agree a fee of at least 50 million euros (£42.7million).

Doku is a talented winger who can really trouble the opposition with his searing pace. At the European Championships, he was brilliant against the eventual champions Italy in the last eight.

Keeping in view that Salah and Mane could leave for the African Cup of Nations in January next year, Doku must be lured. In your view, should Liverpool spend £42.7million to seal his signing?